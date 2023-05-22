Clarke County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Randy Harper

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Randy Harper

Clarke County Constable Place 1

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have worked in law enforcement for 13 years as a deputy, police officer, and investigator. For 16 years, I have had the honor of serving in the Mississippi Army National Guard. I have been deployed to the National Capitol Region in Washington D.C. and to Grafenwoehr, Germany during my service to our country. These positions have equipped me to have the knowledge and experience to carry out the duties of this office.

Why are you running for office?

It has been my privilege to work for the citizens of Clarke County in many areas of law enforcement and I would like the opportunity to continue that as Constable.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

Patrolling the streets of Clarke County to ensure the safety of my fellow citizens is my number priority in addition to serving papers and performing other constable duties.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

My training at the Police Academy gives me the knowledge and education on how to carry out the proper procedures involved in being a constable. Serving my country in the Army National Guard has instilled humility and service in my character which will enable me to be a successful Constable if elected by the people of Place 1.

