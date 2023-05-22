Clarke County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Randy Harper

Clarke County Elections Constable
Clarke County Elections Constable(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Randy Harper

Clarke County Constable Place 1

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have worked in law enforcement for 13 years as a deputy, police officer, and investigator. For 16 years, I have had the honor of serving in the Mississippi Army National Guard. I have been deployed to the National Capitol Region in Washington D.C. and to Grafenwoehr, Germany during my service to our country. These positions have equipped me to have the knowledge and experience to carry out the duties of this office.

Why are you running for office?

It has been my privilege to work for the citizens of Clarke County in many areas of law enforcement and I would like the opportunity to continue that as Constable.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

Patrolling the streets of Clarke County to ensure the safety of my fellow citizens is my number priority in addition to serving papers and performing other constable duties.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

My training at the Police Academy gives me the knowledge and education on how to carry out the proper procedures involved in being a constable. Serving my country in the Army National Guard has instilled humility and service in my character which will enable me to be a successful Constable if elected by the people of Place 1.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Matthew Skidmore

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 5

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Jonathan Wells

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Corner

Latest News

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Markeo Kendricks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: Jesse Hill

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Kenneth Graham

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Corner

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 2 candidate profile: Loretta “Lolo Allen” Bennett

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 2

Page

Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Rita Jack

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Corner

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Clifford Holloway

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 3