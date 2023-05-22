Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Bryan McLaughlin

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Bryan McLaughlin

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

I currently serve within a division of state government that operates under the umbrella of rehabilitation services. I have been employed by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services (MDRS) for the last four years. Within that role, I act as a Case Manager and assist in the daily functional operations of a community rehabilitation program. Our staff works with individuals with disabilities and promotes the development of real-life job skills while these participants are in our work training program. The goal of this process is to help them to be better prepared to enter or return to the workforce and have the confidence to maintain stable employment.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for the office of Justice Court Judge because I believe that the constituency within Clarke County needs someone who is going to execute the law in a just manner. If I am elected as your next Justice Court Judge, I will review each case individually and make a decision based on the statutes of the law. I also have high hopes of one day running for U.S Congress. Operating in this office would provide a solid foundation into the political atmosphere as well as assist me in gaining a better understanding of the judiciary process

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

Over the last four years, I have worked with diverse groups of people with ranging levels of emotionality. I have maintained a professional rapport with each individual who has come through the community rehabilitation program.

I am called upon in my current role to be impartial and make decisions without showing favoritism. My secondary responsibility is tracking participants progress in a work training program. By the time they leave the community rehabilitation program, I make the determination whether or not they are ready to enter or return to competitive integrated employment. I make this determination by reviewing weekly observations sheets and holding monthly staffings which I discuss the participants progress.

My experience with state government encourages me to follow a strict set of procedures and standards as related to making sure that case documentation aligns with state rehabilitation policy.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

William Carey University (Master’s degree) Major: Counseling Psychology, Concentration: School Psychometry - graduated August 2018

The University of Southern Mississippi (Bachelor’s degree) Major: Psychology - graduated December 2014

Meridian Community College (Associate degree) Major: University Transfer - graduated August 2012

