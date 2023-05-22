Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:

Casey West Kyle

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have worked in the Clarke County Justice Court office for 16 years. I served as a deputy clerk for 8 years and I am currently in my 8TH year as the Justice Court Clerk.

Why are you running for office?

Justice Court is where my heart is and it would be an absolute dream to be elected as Justice Court Judge. This position is not to be taken lightly and I feel as though it is my calling to run for it. I have treated my 16 years in this office as a training to do that and would be honored to continue to serve the citizens of Clarke County.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

Sitting on the bench alongside our honorable judges has given me a firsthand look into the Justice Court Judge spectrum and has taught me everything I need to be a knowledgeable, fair, and discerning judge. Our court handles hundreds of civil and criminal cases a year. Assisting the judges with those cases has allowed me to see it all, hear it all, and learn from it all. I try to absorb all of the information I can while court is in session and ask questions afterwards to ensure there is nothing that I don’t know or understand. I strive to be steadfast in obtaining knowledge of this position.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I have been educated by the Mississippi Judicial College at The University of Mississippi for the last 8 years and will continue that education throughout this year. This is the same college that educates all Mississippi Justice Court Judges. The education, training, and experience I have received over my 16 years has more than equipped me to know the rules of court, Mississippi laws, and your rights as citizens inside and outside of the courtroom. Justice Court is my passion and I have devoted my whole adult life to learning everything I can and helping the people who come into my office with whatever problems they may be facing. I take pride in my work ethic as Clarke County’s Justice Court Clerk and would be humbled to fill the position of Justice Court Judge Place 1.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.