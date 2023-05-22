Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:

Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

Air Force Veteran, Veteran of Desert Shield / Desert Storm

2 yrs Police Officer QPD

3 yrs Shift Supervisor in manufacturing plant

20+ yrs Truck Driver

7 yrs Ms Forestry Commission

10 yrs as Pastor, NPMBC

Why are you running for office?

I’m running to be a servant to the people.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

My experience in working in pressure situations and working with people, listening to their problems and helping solve them has prepared me to be able to be very successful at this position. I am a people person.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I have attended many different classes in my past occupations on working as a leader and working with the public. I have a Bachelors Degree in Christian Education from New Foundation Theological Seminary.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.