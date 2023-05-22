Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins

Clarke County Election Justice Court Judge Place 1
Clarke County Election Justice Court Judge Place 1(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:

Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

Air Force Veteran, Veteran of Desert Shield / Desert Storm

2 yrs Police Officer QPD

3 yrs Shift Supervisor in manufacturing plant

20+ yrs Truck Driver

7 yrs Ms Forestry Commission

10 yrs as Pastor, NPMBC

Why are you running for office?

I’m running to be a servant to the people.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

My experience in working in pressure situations and working with people, listening to their problems and helping solve them has prepared me to be able to be very successful at this position. I am a people person.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I have attended many different classes in my past occupations on working as a leader and working with the public. I have a Bachelors Degree in Christian Education from New Foundation Theological Seminary.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Neshoba County Supervisor District 4 candidate profile: Kevin Wilcher

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 4

Page

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Lloyd Dunaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Profile for Lloyd Dunaway

Page

Neshoba County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Brad Stuart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Chancery Clerk

Page

Clarke County Sheriff candidate profile: Anthony C. Chancellor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Sheriff

Page

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Matthew Skidmore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 5

Latest News

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Randy Harper

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Constable Place 1

Page

Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Jonathan Wells

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Corner

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Markeo Kendricks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: Jesse Hill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 1