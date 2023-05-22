Clarke County Sheriff candidate profile: Anthony C. Chancellor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Anthony C. Chancelor

Previous related work experience/political offices held

19 years of experience in law enforcement.

Certified law enforcement officer through the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol academy, class 59.

Certified volunteer firefighter

Certified EMS driver

Multiple years of experience in 911 operations

Years of experience in patrol

Accident investigations

Criminal investigations

Arson investigations

Administration

Executive protection

Governmental affairs

Former local business owner of Chancelor Transportation LLC. from 2013 until 2022

Former president of the Clarke County Local Emergency Planning Committee from 2018 until 2020

Why are you running for office?

I decided to run for sheriff because Clarke County is and always will be the place my family calls home. Safety and security are paramount when raising a family and I am committed to providing our citizens with a professional law enforcement agency that is dedicated to serving and protecting its people.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

If elected sheriff, I want to work on implementing the best level of technology that can be afforded to bring full transparency to the department. I also want to work on bridging the gap with other state and local agencies.. I believe we should always work together and share information amongst each other for the betterment of our people and Clarke County.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

Certified law enforcement officer through the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol academy, class 59.

19 years of experience in law enforcement.

Certified law enforcement officer through the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol academy, class 59.

Certified volunteer firefighter

Certified EMS driver

Multiple years of experience in 911 operations

Years of experience in patrol

Accident investigations

Criminal investigations

Arson investigations

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.