Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Lloyd Dunaway

Name:

Lloyd Dunaway

Clarke County District 4 Supervisor

Previous related work experience/political offices held

I am running for Clarke County District 4 Supervisor. While currently the Director of Facilities at NAS Meridian Navy base, I have been working in managerial construction & maintenance for over 20 years.

Why are you running for office?

Using my background experience, intuitive thinking & strong leadership skills, I believe I can really help the District 4 community be heard while making results.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My main goals going into this position if elected would be water runoff, overall upkeep of our county, & road safety. Setting up the ground work for our children & future generations is imperative. Together we can make this happen…#ClarkeCountyStrong

