Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Lloyd Dunaway

Clarke County Election Supervisor District 5
Clarke County Election Supervisor District 5(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:

Lloyd Dunaway

Clarke County District 4 Supervisor

Previous related work experience/political offices held

I am running for Clarke County District 4 Supervisor. While currently the Director of Facilities at NAS Meridian Navy base, I have been working in managerial construction & maintenance for over 20 years.

Why are you running for office?

Using my background experience, intuitive thinking & strong leadership skills, I believe I can really help the District 4 community be heard while making results.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My main goals going into this position if elected would be water runoff, overall upkeep of our county, & road safety. Setting up the ground work for our children & future generations is imperative. Together we can make this happen…#ClarkeCountyStrong

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Neshoba County Supervisor District 4 candidate profile: Kevin Wilcher

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 4

Page

Neshoba County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Brad Stuart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Chancery Clerk

Page

Clarke County Sheriff candidate profile: Anthony C. Chancellor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Sheriff

Page

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Matthew Skidmore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 5

Latest News

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Randy Harper

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Constable Place 1

Page

Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Jonathan Wells

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Corner

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Markeo Kendricks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: Jesse Hill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 1