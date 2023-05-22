Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Matthew Skidmore

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Matthew Skidmore Candidate for Supervisor district 5 Clarke County

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

Board experience: Elected to the Chickasawhay natural gas district board July 2016 re-elected 2020 and currently active. Elected to the Quitman School District board November 2019 sworn in January 2020 and currently active.

Why are you running for office?

I’m seeking the office of Supervisor to make a difference. Honesty, transparency, and integrity. I believe taxpayers should always know how their tax money is being used. I’d like to see our board meetings live streamed so taxpayers can see how and what is happening in the board meetings. The taxpayers of Clarke County should always be considered first in decision making, job opportunities, and respected.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

If elected I plan to Meet with small businesses to see what the board of Supervisors can do for them. Meet with volunteer first responders to make sure they have what they might need to help with safety and equipment to assist them. Be involved with community organizations, Schools, and parks and recreation

