A Disturbance is in the Atlantic ahead of Hurricane Season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We encountered stray showers to start the morning, but can expect mostly cloudy skies through the day. plan some outdoor activities as most of the area will stay dry from the rain. However, this afternoon there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms. As heavy rain is possible you may want to pack your umbrella. Less of a rainy week for us heading into Wednesday as rain chances decease to zero. It will be another hot afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Disturbance 1 has a 10% chance of development over the 2 and 5 days. It is in the southwestern Atlantic moving between 5-10 mph north-northwestward. It is now a very disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms that remains just a couple of hundred miles from the central Bahamas. Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st - November 30th. Be sure to plan and prepare for the season ahead and Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated throughout.

