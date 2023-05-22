Frontline Responders: Chief Darren McMullen

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s time for another edition of our Frontline Responders. With this month being Military Appreciation Month, we are spotlighting the 186 Wing Command Chief at Key Field Air National Guard Base.

News 11 spoke to the chief about his career and a cause he is committed to raising awareness about.

The 186 Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, Darren McMullen, has been serving his country for 30 years in the Mississippi Air National Guard.

“It’s always been a dream my whole life. I was an aircraft mechanic. I’ve been an aircraft mechanic before I became the Wing Command Chief and that was always my dream to work on airplanes,” said Chief McMullen.

Chief McMullen is the eighth Command Chief of the Air Refueling Wing and he is dedicated to the wellbeing of his airmen.

“My principal role here at the 186 is to advise the Wing Commander on all matters enlisted that has to do with their morale, health, and welfare. What’s dearest to my heart is taking care of our airmen. Making sure that our airmen are taken care of, that’s officers and enlisted when you look at it from a wing level,” said Chief McMullen.

Keeping a check on your mental health has been especially important for Chief McMullen after battling bouts of depression and anxiety following his leukemia treatments.

“In 2019, I was diagnosed with leukemia. It took me 12 months of treatment, towards the end of my treatment, I was not mentally well. My oncologist, I spoke with him, and he told me you cannot heal yourself sitting in your recliner. You have got to get help. So, I stewed on it for a bit of time, and I finally went back to it and said you’re right. I raised my hand; I need to get help,” said Chief McMullen.

Chief McMullen really wants to use this platform to encourage other service members to not suffer in silence and reach out for help.

“In this wing, we have psychological help. A director that is available 24/7, 365 days a year to take care of our airmen. The biggest problem that we have is the stigma of people wanting to raise their hand. 60 to 70 percent of all military members that suffer from mental illness will not reach out because of the stigma. We’ve got to figure out a way to break that code, where they will raise their hand,” said Chief McMullen.

News 11 wants to thank Chief McMullen for his service as he is set to retire in October.

