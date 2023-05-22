Highlighting Meridian Regional Airport during MS Aviation Month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s Aviation Month in Mississippi and Key Field in Meridian is known as a trailblazing site in the aviation field.

News 11 spoke with the Meridian Airport Authority and Dean Aircraft Service about the rich history and how operations have progressed.

Tom Williams, the President of the Meridian Airport Authority, said the Meridian Regional Airport once known as the Meridian Municipal Airport was opened by the Key brothers, Al and Fred, in 1930.

“To grow the airport, they decided they needed to become famous and set a record of some sort to bring attention to the airport. Hopefully, more people would stop, more people would learn to fly and things like that. They decided to set an endurance record to fly longer than anyone who had flown before without landing. So, they planned, studied, and developed an airplane to do it in called the Ole Miss,” said Williams.

The third try of the endurance flight was the charm as the Key brothers completed their 27 day non-stop flight from June 4 to July 1 becoming a world record in 1935. Thereafter, naming the air field, Key Field after the brothers.

“There are a lot of lessons to be learned from that today. The first is the attitude of it didn’t work the first two times, they kept trying, resilience to keep trying despite adversity. Creativity, the things they’ve learned and figured out. A can-do attitude. If you put your mind to it, you can do anything, and they found ways to do it. The fact that the technology, A.D Hunter, invented to connect the fuel hoses so there’s a lot of implacability to our lives today from that flight so many years ago,” said Willams.

The Meridian Airport Authority has seen lots of expansion, one being Dean Aircraft Service.

“Primarily what we do is maintenance as far as scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, repairs, avionics installations and certifications. We order parts for business aircrafts,” said Thomas Meek, the Director of Maintenance at Dean Aircraft Service.

Dean Aircraft Service is a little over 100 aircraft customers strong ranging from Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, and even Montana. All that benefits the local economy.

“The customers that come in some of them stay in Meridian while they are here. Like for instance when somebody comes in from Montana and we are going to have the aircraft for a solid week. We will give them a pass to the Children’s Museum or the MAX so they can be downtown. They will usually stay at the Threefoot Hotel, eat at Harvest Grill or be involved in the community and they love it. It’s very expensive to maintain an aircraft and to be honest. It’s no where close that they want to go, they really want to come here,” said Meek.

Dean Aircraft Service has been in operation for 40 years and has been under the Meridian Airport Authority since 2009.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.