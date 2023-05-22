Graveside service for James Persons will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11:30 AM at First Baptist Church of Collinsville Cemetery with Rev. Paul Sizemore officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. James F. Persons, age 83 of Collinsville entered peacefully into Heaven on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

James retired from the MS Air National Guard and served in Air Force. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville, where he loved to play his trumpet in the worship services. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend; He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife Mitsy Ann Persons; children, Christie Ethridge (Chris) and Steve Persons; grandsons, Ben and Matt Ethridge; numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Daisy Persons.

Pallbearers will be Wilbert Easom, Joe Green, Glen Hancock, Stan Garrett, Chris Branning, and Austin Branning.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the funeral home prior to the service.

