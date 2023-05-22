Kemp Alderman wins Ferris Trophy

OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss Baseball’s Kemp Alderman has been named the winner of the 2023 Ferriss Trophy, presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college baseball player in Mississippi.

Alderman becomes the first Rebel to win the award since Austin Bausfield in 2014. The Rebel outfielder beat out four other candidates for the award, including Mississippi State’s Hunter Hines, Jackson State’s Ty Hill, and Southern Miss’ Slade Wilks and Tanner Hall. Hall won the award in 2022.