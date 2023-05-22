Key Field Air National Guard Wing Care Team offers collaborative resources

The Summer Send-Off is part of May Mental Health Awareness Month
187th Air National Guard
By Lindsey Hall
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Key Field Air National Guard’s, Wing Care Team, is excited about a collaborative effort that was announced Monday afternoon at Dumont Plaza in Meridian.

Not only is May Mental Health awareness month, it also marks the beginning of Summer break. For some members of our community however, this season is associated with additional stressors and increased need for resources.

As a way to facilitate our community outreach efforts, we (Key Field ANG Wing Care Team) would like to take this opportunity to collaborate with other service providers to stand up a resource fair.

With the summer season offering opportunity for increased socialization but also isolation, our community at large would benefit from having at hand resources associated with prevention, response, as well as with resiliency.

Some of the other agencies involved are the Weems Crisis Response Team, Care Lodge, Wesley House, the Meridian Police Department, the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian and the Community Health Improvement Network.

