Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: John Hollingsworth

Name

John Hollingsworth

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have been an active member in the Lauderdale County Fire Service for the past 22 years, I have worked at Metro Ambulance Service for 21 years, and have been involved with Lauderdale County Emergency Management Association for the past three years.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for the office of Lauderdale County Coroner because although I have been blessed with opportunities to serve my county in numerous ways, I wish to continue serving Lauderdale County in a more involved position. Community supplies us with a sense of pride, safety, and strength. Community is family and Lauderdale County is my family and my goal as coroner is to provide service, compassion and honesty to Lauderdale County as a whole.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

With the different roles that I have had in the county, I have experienced many different situations over the last 22 years where I have learned how to show compassion to families who have just endured the loss of a loved one whether it was being there for them to have someone to talk to or just for them to have a shoulder to cry on. I have assisted Mr. Cobler, the current Lauderdale County Coroner, with multiple scenes whether it was natural, accidental, or crime related and obtained a variety of skills, including how to look for and preserve evidence. I also have a long-standing working relationship established with MPD, LCSD, MFD, LCFS, LEMA, MISS FISH and GAME, MHP, and METRO AMBULANCE SERVICE.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

As of now, I am an EMT-BASIC and currently attend paramedic school at Meridian Community College. As far as a degree in this actual position, I do not have one, but I believe that my 22 years of experience and on the job training would serve the people and families of Lauderdale County better than a degree.

