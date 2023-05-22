Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Jonathan Wells

Lauderdale County Election Coroner
Lauderdale County Election Coroner(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Jonathan Wells

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

After graduating with a degree in Social Sciences, I taught in the Lauderdale County School District for 16 years. I received a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration in 2010. In 2015 I ran for the political office of District 1 Supervisor. I am currently serving my second term as District 1 Supervisor.

Why are you running for office?

It has been an honor to be a servant leader for the residents of Lauderdale county, working to better our community. I have enjoyed the time spent as Supervisor, but feel a calling to serve the residents of Lauderdale county in this capacity. I see this opportunity as a ministry will treat the job and everyone I encounter with dignity, respect, and compassion.

How does your experience prepare you for this position? In working with the public during my career, I have often found myself helping people deal with conflicts and sometimes crisis situations. I have worked with youth in school and church and have had to counsel through difficult loss. I have experienced my own loss and understand how important professionalism and compassion are during a time of loss.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I believe my Master’s degree in administration as well as the experience and training I have had working with the public is a good foundation for this position. I have completed several courses online at the Death Investigation Academy. This has helped me prepare to better understand the process, duties, and realities of coroner. Once elected as coroner, the job requires training and successful completion at the Mississippi Crime Laboratory and State Medical Examiner Death Investigation School.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Matthew Skidmore

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 5

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Randy Harper

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Constable Place 1

Latest News

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Markeo Kendricks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: Jesse Hill

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Kenneth Graham

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Corner

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 2 candidate profile: Loretta “Lolo Allen” Bennett

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 2

Page

Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Rita Jack

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Corner

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Clifford Holloway

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 3