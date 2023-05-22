Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Jonathan Wells

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jonathan Wells

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

After graduating with a degree in Social Sciences, I taught in the Lauderdale County School District for 16 years. I received a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration in 2010. In 2015 I ran for the political office of District 1 Supervisor. I am currently serving my second term as District 1 Supervisor.

Why are you running for office?

It has been an honor to be a servant leader for the residents of Lauderdale county, working to better our community. I have enjoyed the time spent as Supervisor, but feel a calling to serve the residents of Lauderdale county in this capacity. I see this opportunity as a ministry will treat the job and everyone I encounter with dignity, respect, and compassion.

How does your experience prepare you for this position? In working with the public during my career, I have often found myself helping people deal with conflicts and sometimes crisis situations. I have worked with youth in school and church and have had to counsel through difficult loss. I have experienced my own loss and understand how important professionalism and compassion are during a time of loss.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I believe my Master’s degree in administration as well as the experience and training I have had working with the public is a good foundation for this position. I have completed several courses online at the Death Investigation Academy. This has helped me prepare to better understand the process, duties, and realities of coroner. Once elected as coroner, the job requires training and successful completion at the Mississippi Crime Laboratory and State Medical Examiner Death Investigation School.

