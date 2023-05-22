Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Kenneth Graham

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Kenneth Graham

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I worked in Law Enforcement for 10 years, the military for 30 years. I also volunteer at Southeast Fire Volunteer Fire Department.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for coroner because it is something that I have always wanted to do since 1999.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

My experience as an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is instrumental in the ability to investigate death as coroner.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I have attended numerous classes and schools on investigation and documentation of crime scenes.

