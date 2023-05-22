Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Kenneth Graham

Lauderdale County Election Coroner
Lauderdale County Election Coroner(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Kenneth Graham

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I worked in Law Enforcement for 10 years, the military for 30 years. I also volunteer at Southeast Fire Volunteer Fire Department.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for coroner because it is something that I have always wanted to do since 1999.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

My experience as an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is instrumental in the ability to investigate death as coroner.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I have attended numerous classes and schools on investigation and documentation of crime scenes.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Matthew Skidmore

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 5

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Randy Harper

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Constable Place 1

Page

Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Jonathan Wells

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Corner

Latest News

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Markeo Kendricks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: Jesse Hill

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 2 candidate profile: Loretta “Lolo Allen” Bennett

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 2

Page

Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Rita Jack

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Corner

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Clifford Holloway

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 3