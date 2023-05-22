Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Rita Jack

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Rita Jack is a resident and native of Meridian who served as a Law Enforcement Professional with Meridian Police dedicated to the delivery of exceptional public service to all persons.

List previous related work experience/political offices held

Rita’s dedication and connection to serving the people in her local and surrounding communities and her extensive experience in conducting death investigations during her service as law enforcement professional with Meridian Police are what prompted Rita’s decision to run for County Coroner. As Coroner, Rita would have the opportunity to continue performing meaningful work in providing care and respect for the families served.

Why are you running for office?

While serving 25 years as a Law Enforcement Professional, Rita spent more than 10 years as a criminal investigator whose conducted and assisted with a large number of death investigations that also required her attendance to autopsies performed by the State Medical Examiner. Now while all those deaths were not due to violence, most were the result of foul play or criminal behavior.

Rita’s experience as a death investigator also allowed her to work closely with the Lauderdale County’s Coroner office. Rita’s assurance to being the most qualified of all the candidates seeking to serve as Lauderdale County’s Chief Medical Examiner Investigator is due to her experience with investigating various death cases which include homicidal, accidental, suspicious, unexpected, and unexplained deaths of individuals within multiple age groups (adult, child, & infant). Rita’s experience with conducting death investigations also included crime scene processing, evidence collection, submission of evidence to the Mississippi State Crime Lab, documenting and photographing the crime scene and collected evidence. Rita has attended training and received certifications related to her work in Criminal Investigations.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

While serving as a Meridian Police Criminal Investigator, Rita was dually commissioned to also serve as a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy during the years 2010 through 2013 and assigned to the East MS Drug Task Force as a Narcotic Agent. During her earlier years in law enforcement from 1999 through 2006, Rita served as a Patient Care Transporter and Security Officer for Anderson Regional Health System. For her many accomplishments in law enforcement, Rita received recognition from the Meridian Mayor and City Council for her outstanding work in the Meridian Police Criminal Investigations Division, Mississippi Office of Highway Safety, Meridian Police Neighborhood Watch Crime Prevention Program, and the National Prescription Drug Take Back Program. Rita’s proudest achievement was her collaboration with community partners to secure the Medication Drop Box installed at the front entrance to the Meridian Police Department headquarters for the purpose of providing the public with a free and safe disposal of their unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs to thereby aid in the prevention of accidental poisonings and reduction of overdose deaths.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

Rita is a proud graduate of Meridian High, Meridian Community College, Mississippi State University, and Harrison County Law Enforcement Police Academy. Rita has a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and part of her courses of study included Anatomy and Physiology, General Chemistry, and Microbiology with labs.

Rita is a dedicated and genuine hard worker who will follow the tradition of bringing professional and compassionate services to the Lauderdale County Coroner’s Office. Rita appreciates your vote in the upcoming Primary Election scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

