Lauderdale County Coroner candidate profile: Stella McMahan

Additional questions were asked of the two candidates for Coroner in the runoff along with the original questions.

Name

Stella McMahan

Duties of the Coroner:

The coroner, being the County Medical Examiner Investigator, is responsible for attending certain deaths in the county. Primarily, those deaths that are suspicious or of public interest, traumatic (vehicle accidents, suicides or other accidents causing loss of life), those on hospice or in nursing homes and those that die in the ER in less than 24 hours, are all considered coroner cases. In 2022, there were 1,234 deaths in Lauderdale county, and 1,115 of them were coroner cases. The coroner takes custody of the body and preserves the evidence on the body for investigative purposes and ensures it is transported to the medical examiner if an autopsy is required. Should an autopsy be necessary, the coroner documents the cause, manner and time of death, as determined by the medical examiner, on the death certificate. The coroner is also responsible for logging all deaths, regardless of the circumstances, in the MDI log and is required to give information such as date of death, time of death, location and narrative (who reported the death, what was witnessed and other details surrounding the death). They are also responsible for gathering medical records and police reports to assist the medical examiner in finalizing cause/manner of death. In addition to the death certificate, the coroner is responsible for issuing Burial Transit Permits to allow for interstate travel of the body, as well as Cremation Permits to allow for cremation. The coroner interacts a great deal with families, from the first moment they arrive at the scene of death until sometimes months afterward, and can’t be hesitant to ask difficult questions or deliver devastating news, but still remain compassionate. In addition to the families, there will be a tremendous amount of interaction with law enforcement, first responders and healthcare workers, and these relationships should be kept in high regard with respect, kindness and shared burdens.

Mission of the Coroner’s Office:

The mission of the coroner’s office is to be the voice of the deceased, while at the same time serving the family left behind that may have questions. It’s working alongside law enforcement to answer those questions and bring as much closure to the family as possible. Death is not a transaction, and each person deserves dignity in death and their family deserves compassion, patience and someone to help them navigate their new “normal”. It’s my sincere desire to be a servant to the residents of Lauderdale County, with the same compassion, knowledge and commitment I have always given to families that have had to walk through the door of the funeral home.

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have been in the funeral business for twelve years. I’m a National Board licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer and currently work at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home. Over the years, I have worked in conjunction with our current coroner, as well as coroners in the surrounding counties, to serve families. This has given me incredible insight into the role that the coroner has in each death that occurs, and the responsibilities afterward.

I know what is expected from the standpoint of the funeral home, as well as the family.

Why are you running for office?

Our community has never had to think about who to vote for when it came to coroner. Like his father before him, Clayton Cobler has served Lauderdale county with kindness, integrity and professionalism for many years. As a professional in the death care industry, I have the utmost respect for him and his steadfast service to our community.

In my career, I have had the privilege of helping families navigate the grief of losing loved ones. This was done by helping them make final arrangements, or through my skill as an embalmer and experience in desairology (mortuary cosmetology). Through each interaction, I have connected with people in the worst moment of their lives and worked tirelessly to ensure the process was handled compassionately, respectfully and with dignity. I’m running for coroner because I want to exercise my calling in death care to bring the same standard of dignified care, integrity and service, as well as my knowledge, to ALL families in Lauderdale county.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

As a funeral director, I have studied death and grief and have proven abilities to compassionately comfort families, while still being able to effectively explain the processes ahead of them. Through the years I’ve been in this profession, I have connected with various other people who play important roles in serving families: the hospice nurses who care for the deceased and their families (these are angels on earth!); EMT’s and Paramedics, who are often called to the home when an unexpected death occurs; and law enforcement, who rely on the coroner’s responsibility to preserve evidence on deceased bodies to assist in their investigations. Being in death care, we see more than most people care to even know about. Death, at times, can be especially traumatic and my experience on day one will be of great value to those suffering the unbearable. As an embalmer, I’ve treated and restored the deceased in order to bring comfort to the families and give them the opportunity to have a different visual of their loved one Part of my responsibility is to document various wounds/scars/marks on my case reports in the event it’s ever needed in any current or future investigations. The multiple aspects of my experience in this industry makes me the most qualified for the position of coroner. I would greatly appreciate your vote on August the 8th and the opportunity to serve my community!

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I have an Associates of Applied Science in the field of Mortuary Science. I recently completed a course in Medicolegal Death Investigation, where I was able to put the theory of various methods of death with the visual of what I’ve seen while in the prep room. I’m a member of the National Funeral Directors Association, as well as the Mississippi Funeral Directors Association, both of which are highly regarded and exclusive to those in the death care industry.

