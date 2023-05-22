Lauderdale County Election Commissioner District 2 candidate profile: Consuello Rue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name Consuella Rue

List previous related work experience/political offices held . My experience entails almost 21+ years. After working as an election poll manager for over 15 years, chose to run for Election Commissioner having now served District 2 in that capacity going on 6 years. Recently elected to the State Board of Election Commissioners representing Congressional District 3, which encompasses 20 counties.

Why are you running for office? To help continue the reputation of Lauderdale County being known for efficient and honest elections and to assure the voters to remain confident in having faith and trust on how their elections are conducted.

How will your experience prepare you for this position? Being Blessed with a combined 21+ years with elections from primaries, to special, to general elections, working with both the Democrat and Republican executive committees, and the Circuit Clerk’s office, experience is within itself, and countless.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position? Election Commissioner training is mandated by law and the Secretary of State is in charge annually making sure we are certified to conduct elections. This training keeps us up to date on any and all new laws or changes effecting elections. We also have summer workshops to keep us informed.

