Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: Jesse Hill

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Jesse “Coach” Hill Jr

List previous related work experience/political offices held

Inspector General, US Army

(Investigating accusations of waste, fraud, abuse and harassment)

Victims Advocate, US Army

(helping sexual assault victims maintain confidentiality)

Law Clerk

(Studying applicable law and drafting opinions)

Why are you running for office?

I am a lifelong resident that loves Lauderdale County.

I am blessed to be a product of this community.

I want to ensure fair and impartial treatment continues from the Lauderdale County Justice Court’s District 1 seat.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

As an army Inspector General I have detained, deposed, and served subpoenas to persons of interest in multiple investigations. I have attempted to ensure sexual assault victim’s confidentiality is maintained as a victim’s advocate. And I’ve searched to find practical answers to legal issues as a law clerk.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I earned a law degree (Juris Doctor) from the Mississippi College School of Law.I have served as a clerk for two judges specializing in arbitration.

