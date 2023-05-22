Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: John Merritt Barry
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Name
John Merritt Barry
List previous related work experience/political offices held
East Mississippi State Hospital Administrator in Training, Fire and Safety Inspector
Enterprise Police Department - Police Officer
Clarke County Sheriff’s Department – Deputy Sheriff
State of Mississippi – Criminal Investigator
Northeast Fire Department – Volunteer Fire Fighter
Process Server and Private Investigator
Business Owner
Why are you running for office?
I have been involved in the Judicial system for over ten years. I believe I have the education, training, and experience to do the job and help make our justice court system better for our citizens. I will bring honesty, integrity, and hard work to the position. I will treat every person that comes before me with respect and dignity.
How does your experience prepare you for this position?
I have a Criminology Degree from Mississippi State University, and ten years in law enforcement. I have civil experience from owning my own process service and serving process for over six years. I also have experience in testifying in numerous cases for over ten years in Justice court.
Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?
Criminology Degree – Mississippi State University
Certified Law Enforcement Certificate – Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy
Certified Human Trafficking Investigator
Certified Fire Fighter 101 and 102
Certified Court Room Testimony
Eagle Scout
Deaf Awareness Training
Basic Supervisory Training
Proactive Criminal Patrol
Behavioral Analysis Interview Techniques
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.