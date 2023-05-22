Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: John Merritt Barry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

John Merritt Barry

List previous related work experience/political offices held

East Mississippi State Hospital Administrator in Training, Fire and Safety Inspector

Enterprise Police Department - Police Officer

Clarke County Sheriff’s Department – Deputy Sheriff

State of Mississippi – Criminal Investigator

Northeast Fire Department – Volunteer Fire Fighter

Process Server and Private Investigator

Business Owner

Why are you running for office?

I have been involved in the Judicial system for over ten years. I believe I have the education, training, and experience to do the job and help make our justice court system better for our citizens. I will bring honesty, integrity, and hard work to the position. I will treat every person that comes before me with respect and dignity.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

I have a Criminology Degree from Mississippi State University, and ten years in law enforcement. I have civil experience from owning my own process service and serving process for over six years. I also have experience in testifying in numerous cases for over ten years in Justice court.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

Criminology Degree – Mississippi State University

Certified Law Enforcement Certificate – Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy

Certified Human Trafficking Investigator

Certified Fire Fighter 101 and 102

Certified Court Room Testimony

Eagle Scout

Deaf Awareness Training

Basic Supervisory Training

Proactive Criminal Patrol

Behavioral Analysis Interview Techniques

