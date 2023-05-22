Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: Michelle Griffith Joyner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Michelle Griffith Joyner

List previous related work experience/political offices held

For more than twenty-three years, I have served as an employee of Meridian Municipal Court. Municipal Court hears misdemeanor criminal offenses such as domestic violence, shoplifting, simple assault, DUI, trespassing and more. It also handles initial appearances, preliminary hearings and the setting of bonds on felony cases.

Why are you running for office? With my education and experience I feel I have a lot to offer, and going from almost a quarter century in a criminal court to Justice Court just feels like a natural progression for me. My goals are to settle disputes, reduce recidivism and hold people accountable for their actions.

How does your experience prepare you for this position? Over the course of my twenty-three years of being an actual part of the court process I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t. Through my professional experience and education I’ve also had the privilege of gaining extensive knowledge about the law from some of the best attorneys and judges around. All criminal cases heard in Justice Court are the same types of cases we hear in Municipal Court. Dispute resolution is a daily part of my job and my experience will be very beneficial in civil matters.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

*B.A. in Criminology from Mississippi State University.

*Charter member of MSU-Meridian’s chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice Honor Society.

*Well-versed in legal research.

*Assisted our prosecutors in teaching courtroom testimony and procedure to new hires.

*Assisted with Standardized Field Sobriety Training.

*Have logged countless hours of ride-alongs with patrol officers in the service of warrants.

*Trained in multiple methods of alternative sentencing.

