Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: Nick Lisi

Lauderdale County Election Justice Court Judge District 1
Lauderdale County Election Justice Court Judge District 1(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Nick Lisi

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have been job shadowing the sitting Justice Court Judges and have received an abundance of first hand experience and a wealth of knowledge in the very courtroom I hope to be elected to.

Why are you running for office?

Lauderdale County has blessed me and my family over the years. I am committed to doing everything within my power to get our community headed back in the right direction, and I feel that running for Justice Court Judge

is the best way for me to directly make a difference.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

Over the past two decades of running and managing multiple businesses and hundreds of employees, I have become very familiar with many of the types of cases that are handled in Justice Court. From small claims to felony theft, I have directly seen how these cases and rulings can affect people’s lives and the decisions they choose to make thereafter. Those life experiences will ensure that my courtroom is fair and unbiased.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I continue to job shadow the current Justice Court Judges, gaining knowledge and first hand experience so that I am fully confident in my ability to run an honorable and respected courtroom when I am elected.

