Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 2 candidate profile: Loretta “Lolo Allen” Bennett

Loretta " Lolo Allen” Bennett is a resident and native of Meridian and Lauderdale County and is a Independent seeking the public office of Justice Court Judge in District 2.

List previous related work experience/political offices held

Ms. Bennett is seeking the public office of Justice Court Judge in District 2 because she knows and understands that the most important role of a Judgeship is to preserve and sustain the public trust by utilizing the authority bestowed by the power of the people. Ms. Bennett is committed to providing quality services with fairness, integrity, and professionalism in an expeditious and timely manner for the citizens of Lauderdale County.

Why are you running for office?

Ms. Bennett contends she has a better understanding of what’s lawful or unlawful, what’s reasonable or unreasonable, what’s prudent or reckless because of her own personal experience and the experience of others she has assisted with overcoming disparages of the justice system. Ms. Bennett has been on the opposite end of the justice system due to the unlawful actions, ridicule, and retaliation of others whose law enforcement badge and college degrees attempted to silence or limit her freedom of expression.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

Because a candidate seeking the office of Justice Court Judge is not required to have a law degree or a law enforcement background, Ms. Bennett contends that she is the most qualified candidate because of her unique experience as a peer overcoming the inadequacies of the justice system, the hours spent inside the court room observing many court proceedings, and witnessing nepotism in cases where recusal should have been exercised by the presiding judge. Ms. Bennett exemplifies an attitude of fairness, impartiality, and a desire to provide all citizens with equal access to justice.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

Ms. Bennett is a Meridian High School graduate with the Class of 1991 who has more than 20 years of experience in retail customer service, 5 years of experience as a Correctional Officer, Certified as a Gang Coordinator, and more than 30 years working heavily within the community helping to curtail crime and gang activities, and engaging hundreds of citizens to bring closure to a countless number of grieving families. While working as a Correctional Officer, Ms. Bennet served as a Shift Commander with the rank of Administrative Lieutenant whose responsibilities included assigning officers to their post, ensuring all inmates were accounted for on an hourly basis, escorting offenders to their doctor’s appointments, and ensuring offenders received their medications.

Ms. Bennett is more qualified than her opponent for the position of Justice Court Judge of District 2 and she attributes her qualifications to knowing the law and to having a wealth of common sense.

