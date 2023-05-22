Lauderdale County Sheriff candidate profile: Gerald Reon Johnson

Lauderdale County Election Sheriff
Lauderdale County Election Sheriff(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

My name is Gerald Reon Johnson and I want to be your Sheriff.

List previous related work experience/political offices held

January 1977 – August 1978 I served as an Auxiliary Police Officer through Meridian Police Department August 1978 – August 1984 I served as a Police Officer I with Meridian Police Department June 1989 – February 2008 I owned and operated a Private Security Agency I have never held political office.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Sheriff because politics needs to be removed from Law Enforcement. The entire county will become destitute because of crime and cause the citizens to continue to relocate if change does not occur. Crime is a business enterprise that creates financial distress in everyone’s life, and it occurs because of those in law enforcement that do not police as it should be done because of politics. Preventive measures always outweigh the fact of having to react to criminal behavior. NO NONSENSE ● REAL TALK ● REAL ACTION

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Immediately after being sworn in and providing the State with the required bond, I will evaluate the office, the Commanding and Administrative Staff to make sure the right personnel is in place to carry out the responsibilities and duties as required by Federal and State Laws. All political practices discovered during the evaluation will be discontinued immediately!

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I am a 1975 graduate of Meridian High School I am a 1979 graduate of Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy Since joining the Auxiliary unit, I have always made it my business to stay abreast of laws and new legislation as it becomes law. I even own a set of the MS COD

