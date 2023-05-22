Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Chris Bullock

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:

Chris Bullock

Previous related work experience:

Former Chairman of the Lauderdale County Republican Executive Committee

Former Meridian Police Department Cadet and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Ranger

EMBDC Leadership Lauderdale graduate

Vice President, Meridian Public School District Foundation

Treasurer, North Hills District Association

Board of Directors, Meridian Council for the Arts

Lauderdale County School District Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee

Degree in Public Policy and Administration from Mississippi State University

Managing Partner of Cater’s Market

Why I’m running:

I’m running because I believe our community is worth fighting for. I absolutely love this community and care about our people. I have been serving Lauderdale County since I was 15 years old and I feel the Lord is calling me to serve in a bigger capacity. I know I’m the best candidate because I have the experience and leadership skills needed to provide a professional service to every resident. I want Lauderdale County to be the best place in Mississippi to live, work and raise a family; and I know we can get there but it’s going to take fresh ideas under a new generation of leadership. As Supervisor I will lead with heart and I will never forget who I’m fighting for - I’m fighting for you.

Top issue to tackle if elected:

Making Lauderdale County the best place in Mississippi to live, work and raise a family starts with making sure families feel safe. As Supervisor I will stand with our brave Law Enforcement Officers and promote law and order. I will approve funding for necessary personnel, training and equipment to ensure a professional service and safer community.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.