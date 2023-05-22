Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Justin “JJ” Anders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Justin “JJ” Anders

Previous related work experience/political offices held: Owner: The UPS Store in Meridian, MS 2009-2023 Owner: Anders Properties 2010-present Manufacturers Sales Rep 1998-2009

Why are you running for office? I am running for the office of Supervisor in Lauderdale County because I believe in Lauderdale County. Lauderdale County is my home. I grew up here, went to school, played ball, opened my own business, attend church, hunt and fish, and have made many lifelong friends all right here in Lauderdale County. I met and married my wife Emily, and we are raising our two boys here. I am a businessman. The Board of Supervisors is a business board, it conducts the business of Lauderdale County. I have 13 plus years’ experience as owner of The UPS Store of balancing budgets, managing inventory, making payroll and paying taxes. I have the right abilities, background and temperament to process the needs versus the wants of different county departments, and to allocate the taxpayers’ hard-earned money efficiently and effectively.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? My top issue will be financial management. Inflation is rampant in our economy. How do we as a county do more with less? How do I as Supervisor vote to spend our money/tax dollars in the most effective way possible without raising taxes? For Lauderdale County to grow, we must have a safe family environment to live and work. We must also have new and existing business growth. New businesses want a safe family environment in which to live and work. Our infrastructure needs to be solid. Our roads and bridges need to be good for commerce to take place and for our citizens to go to and from work, school, church, ballfields, grocery stores, etc. All of these things are connected, and for one to be successful, you need the other to be equally successful. All of these things also take money, and how we distribute our financial resources will be my top issue.

