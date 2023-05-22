Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Markeo Kendricks

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

My name is Markeo Kendricks

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have over 23 years in the automotive industry which has allowed me to interact with people of all walks of life just like the people in district 1.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to bring a much need change for the people in district 1. I want to be the voice for the people if I am elected and listen to their needs and concerns in order to make their lives better.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top issue that I would tackle are our roads in district 1!

