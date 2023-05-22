Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Carlo Wallace
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Name: Carlo Wallace
Why are you running for office? I’m running for office to be the voice for the community of District 2, by establishing a line of communication between the people of District 2 and I.
What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? Public safety is my concern along with the flood zones areas. I plan to Stand Up and Speak Up for District 2.
