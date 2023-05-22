Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Carlo Wallace

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Carlo Wallace

Why are you running for office? I’m running for office to be the voice for the community of District 2, by establishing a line of communication between the people of District 2 and I.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? Public safety is my concern along with the flood zones areas. I plan to Stand Up and Speak Up for District 2.

