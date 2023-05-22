Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Carlo Wallace

WTOK Election Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2
WTOK Election Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Carlo Wallace

Why are you running for office? I’m running for office to be the voice for the community of District 2, by establishing a line of communication between the people of District 2 and I.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? Public safety is my concern along with the flood zones areas. I plan to Stand Up and Speak Up for District 2.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Neshoba County Sheriff candidate profile: Eric Clark

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Sheriff

Page

Neshoba County Supervisor District 4 candidate profile: Gordon Adkins

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 4

Page

Neshoba County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Devon Marshall

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 2

Page

Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector candidate profile: Ben Kelly

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Newton County candidate, Tax Assessor/Collector

Page

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk candidate profile: Shannon Morrow

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Circuit Clerk

Latest News

Page

Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector candidate profile: Peter Russell

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Newton County candidate, Tax Assessor/Collector

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Bryan McLaughlin

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: John Merritt Barry

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: John Temple

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 5

Page

Neshoba County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Richard D. Conney, Jr.

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Constable Place 1