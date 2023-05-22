Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Clifford Holloway

Lauderdale County Election Supervisor District 3
Lauderdale County Election Supervisor District 3(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Clifford Holloway

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have been in public service since I was a teenager, when I joined the Meridian Police Department Explorer Post. From a young age I knew that I wanted to live a life of service to see our communities improve. Since 2011, I have had the opportunity daily to serve the citizens of Lauderdale County as a Deputy Sheriff. Over that time I held positions as a Court Bailiff, Patrol Deputy, K9 Handler, Shift Supervisor, and currently as an Investigator. Each role taught me a different area of service and leadership. As a lifelong public servant, I wish to continue serving you as District 3 Supervisor.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Supervisor because I want to see Lauderdale County be the best in the State. I want to ensure that the taxpayer’s money is spent responsibly, economically, and in places where all residents see and feel the benefit. If elected, being your supervisor will be my primary job, so I can dedicate the time necessary and be available to each resident. I feel it is time for change and a new way of thinking that is more directed at serving the community which elected you.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Economic Development and Infrastructure We must work closely with the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC) to be appealing for new businesses to come to Lauderdale County and current businesses to stay here. Too often we hear of businesses building in other parts of the state. I will work to see Lauderdale County become the place where a business wants to come. This will bring more and better jobs and tax revenue which is greatly needed. We must also improve our infrastructure. 30% of the bridges in Lauderdale County are over 50 years old. We must work to replace the aging bridges prior to not passing an inspection. I know that we can better prioritize the work to ensure we get aging bridges replaced and tackle more of the 125 miles of unpaved roads. I will work to update our infrastructure in such a way that benefits Lauderdale County best.

