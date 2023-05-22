Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians gets over $688,000 for low-income housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Monday announced the awarding of $688,559...
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Monday announced the awarding of $688,559 to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Monday announced the awarding of $688,559 to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians to rehabilitate thirty houses to address overcrowding and housing shortages for low- and-moderate income Tribal families. It’s part of a total of $95.5 million allocated for housing and development in Native American communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to sharing resources with Tribal communities so they can meet their own unique needs. The funding announced today will help make Tribal communities safer, healthier, and help families thrive,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a news release.

Indian Community Development Block Grant program is a competitive grant that provides a range of eligible activities on reservations and related areas. Eligible activities include housing rehabilitation, land acquisition, roads, water and sewer facilities, and single or multipurpose community buildings.

View the list of awardees here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi Native, Colin Stough, places 3rd in American Idol finale
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Some of us could see scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon, so make...
Cooler temperatures and rain to start out your week

Latest News

Kemp Alderman was named the winner of the 2023 Ferriss Trophy, presented to the most...
Kemp Alderman wins Ferris Trophy
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Nicholas R. (Nick) Smith has been named Principal of Newton County Middle and High School,...
Nick Smith named Principal for Newton Co. middle, high school
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi