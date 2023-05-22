Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians gets over $688,000 for low-income housing

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Monday announced the awarding of $688,559 to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians to rehabilitate thirty houses to address overcrowding and housing shortages for low- and-moderate income Tribal families. It’s part of a total of $95.5 million allocated for housing and development in Native American communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to sharing resources with Tribal communities so they can meet their own unique needs. The funding announced today will help make Tribal communities safer, healthier, and help families thrive,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a news release.

Indian Community Development Block Grant program is a competitive grant that provides a range of eligible activities on reservations and related areas. Eligible activities include housing rehabilitation, land acquisition, roads, water and sewer facilities, and single or multipurpose community buildings.

View the list of awardees here.

