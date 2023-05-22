Mississippi Native, Colin Stough, places 3rd in American Idol finale

Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In Sunday Night’s American Idol Finale, Gattman, Miss. native Colin Stough placed 3rd.

Stough was up against power houses Iam Tongi and Megan Daniel, host Ryan Seacrest said over 13 million people voted early Sunday and chose Tongi, of Hawaii, and Danielle, of Georgia.

Sunday’s finale featured Colin going back to Amory, Mississippi this past Tuesday.

You can see the 18-year-old’s full interview with WTOK right here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2023
Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey spoke with concerned business owners Friday.
City officials speak out on homelessness in Meridian

Latest News

Friends of Bonita invited people of all ages to come out and support their efforts and just...
Bonita Lakes clean up
Antique Alley
2023 Highway 11 Antique Alley wraps up
Cool off this summer at Geyser Falls water park!
Geyser Falls reopen for 2023 season
Some of us could see scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon, so make...
Cooler temperatures and rain to start out your week