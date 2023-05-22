MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects

Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department posted surveillance images of shoplifting suspects, with a request to the community to help identify them.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said “if businesses continue to lose money due to shoplifters, they will pack up and leave or shut down.”

If you have information, contact MPD at 601-485-1859, ext. 4, or through Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

