Services for Ms. Donis Gomillion will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Union. Private Burial will be held at New Ireland Cemetery. Rev. Paul Sizemore and Rev. Chris Shelton will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00am, Wednesday prior to services at First Baptist Church.

Ms. Donis Gomillion, age 79, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Donis loved her family! She was married to Donald, the love of her life, for thirty-nine years! These Clarke College sweethearts ministered to and served churches throughout this area. For twenty-nine years she served as the church secretary at First Baptist Church Union. Don and Donis loved their girls! They lived the Biblical model of marriage and ministry before their young daughters and then later before their son-in-laws.

As a young mom, Donis sewed most of the clothing worn by her girls and herself! She was the perfect hostess, whether it was cooking for a WMU meeting, hosting Thanksgiving dinner, making finger foods for a Christmas choir party, or just preparing a meal for her family!

Mimi loved her grands and great grands and enjoyed being a part of their lives! While each of these indicate her strong character, the greatest gift Don and Donis gave their family is a legacy of faith! A lasting gift that will continue to grow for generations to come!

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Donna Kay Sizemore (Paul)

Diane Norman (Bryan)

4 Grandchildren: Mason Norman

Hannah Hughes (Brandon)

Ali Horner (Colton)

David Sizemore (Mackenzie)

5 Great-Grandchildren: Jonathan Hughes, Samuel Hughes, Nicky Horner, Neely Horner, and Bo Sizemore

2 Sisters: Kathleen Burnett-Chaffin

Margie Greer

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews

Ms. Donis Gomillion is preceded in death by her husband: Donald A. Gomillion and parents: Curtis & Annie Harris.

Pallbearers: Paul Sizemore, Bryan Norman, Brandon Hughes, Colton Horner, Mason Norman, and David Sizemore

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

