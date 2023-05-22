Neshoba County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Brad Stuart

Neshoba County Election Chancery Clerk
Neshoba County Election Chancery Clerk(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Brad Stuart

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

24 years Law Enforcement experience

Neshoba County Justice Court Judge (August 2007-September 2014)

Chief Deputy & Jail Administrator for the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Dept. (January 2020-Present)

Why are you running for office?

The retirement of our current Chancery Clerk will bring about a significant transition within Neshoba County. With that transition, citizens should continue to feel secure within the county’s government system. Without question, the integrity of Chancery Court documents and county financial records must be maintained. If elected, I will continue to uphold the same moral and ethical standards as I have throughout my career. I will work tirelessly, with the utmost integrity, as a devoted servant to Neshoba County.

How would your experience benefit the chancery clerk’s office?

Throughout my career, I have witnessed the effects of addiction, mental illness, and broken families. While maintaining the Neshoba County Detention Center, I assist citizens through the most difficult times of their lives. I am also tasked to supervise, train, and equip more than 20 employees while managing a $1.7 million budget. I will candidly maintain my reputation of compassion, integrity, responsibility, as well as my work ethic. Whether a watchful eye pertaining to the financial system or a confidential conversation, my duty will always be to serve the citizens of Neshoba County. If elected, God will place me in a position to make a difference in Neshoba County.

