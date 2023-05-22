Neshoba County Circuit Clerk candidate profile: Shannon Morrow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

My name is Shannon Chaney Morrow. I am seeking the office of Circuit Clerk for Neshoba County.

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have spent the majority of my career working with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. I have been in management the last 10 years, working in both school administration and as a department director at the hospital. I oversee an extensive budget, and I submit monthly claims and compliance to the state. I keep policies and procedures current and work with web-based software on a daily basis. I am passionate about my work and diligent to complete it in a timely, professional manner.

I am also an adjunct instructor for East Central Community College.

Why are you running for office?

I love Neshoba County and want to see our county succeed and get better in every way possible. I am a graduate of Neshoba Central High School and Mississippi State University, where I earned Bachelor and Master Degrees. Neshoba County is where I was born and raised and I am proud to call it home today.

I am highly involved in our community, volunteering my time in many ways. For years, I have served on various boards around our county, most recently Philadelphia/Neshoba County Tourism and Community Development Partnership. I help coach a team with the Diamond Dreams organization, participate with Open Arms, and donate my time to other church and civic groups. These opportunities have provided me unique insight to our community and encouraged me to seek other ways to serve all the residents of Neshoba County.

How will your experience prepare you for this position?

I have extensive managerial experience that will help me transition into this new office. Familiarity with integrated technology, working within a budget, and maintaining accurate business records are just a few responsibilities of my current job. I am responsible, organized, self-motivated, and know how to manage time. The next Circuit Clerk has big shoes to fill after Patti Duncan Lee’s current term ends, and I believe my skills allow me to continue serving Neshoba County without any drop-off in service to the public and the court system. I am eager and willing to learn. We live in a fast-paced, ever-changing society and I am not afraid of change when needed. My goals in the Circuit Clerk’s office would be to:

· Always be cordial and professional

· Run an honest, efficient, and effective office

· Ensure the laws are enforced ethically

· Make a positive difference

I look forward to meeting and speaking with the voters of Neshoba County over the coming months. I am fully aware there is hard work ahead, and I’m up for the challenge if allowed the opportunity. I will take the same passion that I commit to all areas of my life and use it in the Neshoba County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.