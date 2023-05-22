Neshoba County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Richard D. Conney, Jr.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name Richard D. Cooney Jr.

List previous related work experience/political offices held

12 year military veteran (two tours to Iraq “Operation Iraqi Freedom 2004-2005, Operation Enduring Freedom 2009)

6 years Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department.

4 years prison supervisor for Walnut Grove correctional facility & East Mississippi correctional Facility.

14 years Owner operator Richard Cooney Lawn Landscaping and Tree Removal.

Why are you running for office?

Running for Constable to continue to give Jobs to the community, give back to the community & also continue putting time towards the state retirement I’ve already started.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Can only offer strong work ethic and integrity while operating in the position of Constable.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

Many years of tactical experience to include defensive driving, building and space securing. I am a Mississippi certified law enforcement officer graduate of MLEOTA class 258.

