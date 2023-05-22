Neshoba County Justice Court Judge Place 1 Candidate Profile: Paul Payne

WTOK Neshoba County Election Paul Payne
WTOK Neshoba County Election Paul Payne(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses.

Name

1. Paul Payne

List previous related work experience/political offices held

2. I worked with The Philadelphia Police Dept for approximately 10 years. After that I was elected to 4 straight terms as Constable Place One in Neshoba County.. And currently I am serving as Justice Court Judge Place One…

Why are you running for office?

3. From my previous answer you can see I have a deep passion for serving my community and the people in it. My love and desire to continue doing that is still Strong today.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

4. While working with The Philadelphia Police Dept and serving as Constable for Neshoba County, I have gained a vast respect and knowledge in dealing with the Citizens of my hometown. These last 3 1/2 years serving as Justice Court Judge have given me the opportunity to be firm yet fair with everyone that I’ve encountered. It has also shown me that I can help citizens that want to be helped, something I take the opportunity to do when possible.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

5. Although I do not have a Law Degree, I feel my 25 plus years in Law Enforcement and 3 1/2 years as Justice Court Judge are proof that I’m dedicated to continue learning every day.. When I stop learning I’ll retire and go home.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

