Neshoba County Sheriff candidate profile: Danny Carter

Neshoba County Election Sheriff
Neshoba County Election Sheriff(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Danny Carter

candidate for Sheriff of Neshoba county.

List previous related work experience/political offices held: I am a native of Neshoba county and have over 23 years of law enforcement experience. During that time, I have served in many positions including uniform patrol supervisor and narcotics investigations.

Why are you running for office? If elected, I will use my experience and leadership to serve all the people of Neshoba county and work together to make our community safe for all.

