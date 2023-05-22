Neshoba County Sheriff candidate profile: Danny Carter
Name: Danny Carter
candidate for Sheriff of Neshoba county.
List previous related work experience/political offices held: I am a native of Neshoba county and have over 23 years of law enforcement experience. During that time, I have served in many positions including uniform patrol supervisor and narcotics investigations.
Why are you running for office? If elected, I will use my experience and leadership to serve all the people of Neshoba county and work together to make our community safe for all.
