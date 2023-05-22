Neshoba County Sheriff candidate profile: Eric Clark

Neshoba County Election Sheriff
Neshoba County Election Sheriff(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name- Sheriff Eric Clark- Neshoba County

1-List previous related work experience/ political offices held…..

I started my career with the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office in January 1996, as a Deputy Sheriff. I was provided an opportunity to transition into a wildlife law enforcement position in 1999. I spent 20+ years with Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. As a Conservation Officer, I was promoted through the ranks to the rank of Captain. I left the department as a member of the Law Enforcement Bureau Administrative Staff.

2-Why are you running for office?

I started my campaign for Sheriff with one goal in mind; it was to develop a strong law enforcement presence in our county. I chose to use my experience and influence to help acquire much needed equipment for the Sheriff’s Office. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies work diligently in serving the community with pride and honor. I take great pride in my staff and wish to continue working to provide them better resources as they make Neshoba County a safer place to live and grow our families.

3-What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office will continue to target those responsible for the possessing, selling and using methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, or other illegal narcotics. Post arrest, we will work with local Christian based recovery centers to get the needed help for those struggling with addiction. Drug addiction is the lead cause of many other crimes that occur in Neshoba County, such as burglary, domestic violence, and identity theft.

4-Do you have any formal degrees or formal training for this position?

During the course of my career, I have had great training experiences which include the following: MS Basic Law Enforcement Training, MDWFP Basic Wildlife Law Enforcement Training, MS Certified Investigators Training, Search and Rescue, FBI Interview & Interrogation, various Regional Counterdrug Training Academy courses and annual continued education courses.

I have been honored to serve Neshoba County as the Sheriff for the past 3.5 years. I am very proud of the improvements that have been made during my tenure as Sheriff. Although, there are many more projects planned for future growth and improvement of your local Sheriff’s Office.

