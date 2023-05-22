Neshoba County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Devon Marshall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Devon Marshall, candidate for District 2 Supervisor Neshoba County.

Name List previous related work experience/political offices held: My wife, Rita, and I reside in Forestdale community in Neshoba County where I have lived my entire life. We have three children and one grandchild. I am the son of Lynda Fulton Marshall and the late John H. Marshall Jr. I have been a cattle farmer all my adult life and was a poultry farmer for 20 years. I have supervised various logging crews in and around Philadelphia where I gained extensive knowledge in operating bulldozers and motor graders. Most recently I hauled asphalt for road construction in many states, including, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Arkansas. I currently drive a truck locally for McKee Transport.

Why are you running for office? I have listened to the concerns of many residents of District 2 Neshoba County and believe that I can be an advocate for their concerns.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? I will work hard to do what is best for our county. If elected, I would listen to the ideas and concerns of my constitutes to move the county forward and to make any necessary changes. I would appreciate your support and prayers in the upcoming election for District 2 Supervisor. On August 8, 2023, vote Devon Marshall for District 2 Supervisor. We can make Neshoba County better together.

