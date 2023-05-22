Neshoba County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Kevin Cumberland

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name – Kevin Cumberland

List previous related work experience/political offices held – I have been serving as Supervisor representing and working for the citizens of District Two (2) in Neshoba County for 15 ½ years and am currently serving as President of the Board.

Why are you running for office? To continue to serve the citizens of District Two (2) and Neshoba County by working every day to make it the best possible place to live, work and raise a family through continued infrastructure improvement, economic development and more opportunities for our community.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? To continue the progress that is being made toward better-quality infrastructure, specifically improvement of roads and bridges, for the citizens of District Two (2) and Neshoba County as a whole, in the most efficient and effective means possible, by working with officials at all levels of government to secure and leverage funds needed for this critical purpose.

