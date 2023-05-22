Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Jon Eubanks

Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 3
Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 3(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

My name is Jon Eubanks, candidate for Neshoba county Supervisor district 3.

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have owned a business here in Neshoba county for 17 years and have 25 years experience within the construction industry.

Why are you running for office?

After much thought, prayer, and encouragement from friends and neighbors, I feel that my experience can bring positive change to our district and be a valuable asset to our county.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

If elected 2 of my main focuses will be working to find and bring in new sources of revenue to our county and support the growth of our small business community. These new sources of revenue can be used to repair and maintain our county road system and for repairs, renovations, and much needed equipment for our law enforcement and first responders. Thank you for your support!

