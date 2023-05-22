Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Kinsey Smith

Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 3
Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 3(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name - Kinsey Smith

List previous related work experience/political offices held - Army National Guard, Dairy Farmer, Poultry Farmer, Neshoba County School Board for Five (5) years and Supervisor - District 3 for Seven and one-half (7 ½) years.

Why are you running for office? To continue to represent, help and serve the Citizens of District 3 and Neshoba County through continued progress.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? While there are several priority issues for me, road and bridge improvements remain the top issue and improving our county road system with no additional tax burden to the citizens of the district and County is extremely important.

