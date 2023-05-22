Neshoba County Supervisor District 4 candidate profile: Gordon Adkins

Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 4
Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 4(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name - Gordon Adkins and I am currently seeking election of Neshoba County District 4 Supervisor.

List previous related work experience/political offices held - My career in public service began in 2006 with the Philadelphia Police Department, followed by positions with Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the Neshoba County Sheriff Department where I am currently employed. My wife and I have also owned a poultry farm since 2016.

Why are you running for office? - If elected for District 4 Supervisor, I plan to work with other board members in making sound financial decisions for the county, continuing and sustaining economic growth and improving county road infrastructure. I want to help make Neshoba County a better place to live, work and worship!

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? - Neshoba County needs a better road maintenance system in place. I believe this could be achieved with resolution of personnel issues as well as better appropriation of funds. As a whole, we have to get litter under control. Lastly, Neshoba County has to reevaluate what we spend our money on and stop spending available funds on unnecessary things.

