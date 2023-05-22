Neshoba County Supervisor District 4 candidate profile: Kevin Wilcher

Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 4
Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 4(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name – Kevin Wilcher

List previous related work experience/political offices held – Owner of Wilcher Septic Tank Cleaning for 30 plus years and Supervisor District Four, Neshoba County for 3 ½ years.

Why are you running for office?  To make a difference for our community and continue the progress being made for the citizens of District Four and Neshoba County.  I will continue working toward the betterment of our community through maintenance, repair and replacement of our roads and bridges; through creating an environment favorable for business and industry to locate and bring jobs; and, to enhance the delivery of local government services with the least burden possible to taxpayers.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?  The primary issue for me as your Supervisor is currently and will continue to be the maintenance and improvement of roads and bridges in my district and in Neshoba County.  I have been and will continue to seek all available assistance to improve our roads and bridges.  I want to increase the paved roads in my district and will be striving to leverage all available resources in pursuit of this goal.

