Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector candidate profile: Ben Kelly

1) list previous related work experience/ political offices held

19+ years in the military along with 16 years in Law Enforcement has given me extensive experience in leadership roles and accountability.

I have never held a political office.

2) Why are you running for office

Accountability of the taxpayers money is very important to me. I have lived in Newton County my entire life and my wife and I are raising our kids here. I care about the community and the people living in it. I believe the Tax Assessor Collector’s office should be a friendly, organized and helpful environment and if elected that is the way I will conduct business.

3) How does your experience prepare you for this position?

My experience through the Military and Law Enforcement have taught me how to be a leader and how to communicate with people in general. My wife and I are both small business owners and I understand the importance of organization and accountability.

4) Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I do not have any formal degrees but I do have extensive training and experience in leadership and have been working in Newton County as a public servant for over 19 years.

