Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector candidate profile: Peter Russell

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have worked for the Lauderdale County Tax Assessor’s Office, as a Property Tax Appraiser. I’ve also worked for the Mississippi Department of Revenue, as an Property Tax Appraiser/Auditor traveling around the state to different counties performing Audits and ensuring equalization. Since then I have worked as a private contractor for several Assessors/Collectors in the state as an Property Tax Appraiser/Consultant.

Why are you running for office?

I have been a public servant for over 25 years, and I’m ready to bring my experience back home and serve the people of Newton County.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

I have 11 years of experience with multiple advanced certifications including my MAE (Mississippi Assessment Evaluator). I do feel that I have learned many needed aspects of this job . I have worked with counties with Tax Assessment Rolls of a few million dollars to Tax Assessment Rolls of over 1 Billion dollars. I have appraised and consulted on dozens multi-million dollar as well as a few billion dollar industrial projects. I have the dedication, leadership, and experience to bring effective change to Newton County.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I’m a Certified Property Tax Appraiser, I hold an Assessment Evaluator I and Assessment Evaluator II plus Mississippi Assessment Evaluator designations from the State of Mississippi.

