Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector candidate profile: Peter Russell

Newton County Election Tax Assessor/Collector
Newton County Election Tax Assessor/Collector(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name Peter Russell

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have worked for the Lauderdale County Tax Assessor’s Office, as a Property Tax Appraiser. I’ve also worked for the Mississippi Department of Revenue, as an Property Tax Appraiser/Auditor traveling around the state to different counties performing Audits and ensuring equalization. Since then I have worked as a private contractor for several Assessors/Collectors in the state as an Property Tax Appraiser/Consultant.

Why are you running for office?

I have been a public servant for over 25 years, and I’m ready to bring my experience back home and serve the people of Newton County.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

I have 11 years of experience with multiple advanced certifications including my MAE (Mississippi Assessment Evaluator). I do feel that I have learned many needed aspects of this job . I have worked with counties with Tax Assessment Rolls of a few million dollars to Tax Assessment Rolls of over 1 Billion dollars. I have appraised and consulted on dozens multi-million dollar as well as a few billion dollar industrial projects. I have the dedication, leadership, and experience to bring effective change to Newton County.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

I’m a Certified Property Tax Appraiser, I hold an Assessment Evaluator I and Assessment Evaluator II plus Mississippi Assessment Evaluator designations from the State of Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Neshoba County Sheriff candidate profile: Eric Clark

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Sheriff

Page

Neshoba County Supervisor District 4 candidate profile: Gordon Adkins

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 4

Page

Neshoba County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Devon Marshall

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 2

Page

Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector candidate profile: Ben Kelly

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Newton County candidate, Tax Assessor/Collector

Page

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk candidate profile: Shannon Morrow

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Circuit Clerk

Latest News

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Bryan McLaughlin

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 candidate profile: John Merritt Barry

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Justice Court Judge District 1

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: John Temple

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 5

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Carlo Wallace

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 2:

Page

Neshoba County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Richard D. Conney, Jr.

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Constable Place 1