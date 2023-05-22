Nick Smith named Principal for Newton Co. middle, high school

Nicholas R. (Nick) Smith has been named Principal of Newton County Middle and High School,...
Nicholas R. (Nick) Smith has been named Principal of Newton County Middle and High School, effective July 1, 2023.(Newton County School District)
By Newton County School District
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. - Nicholas R. (Nick) Smith has been named Principal of Newton County Middle and High School, effective July 1, 2023. He replaces Dr. Cody Killen who resigned earlier this month to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Smith is a veteran educator with significant classroom experience and administrative experience. His career began in the Leake County School District before he returned home to Union as a teacher at Union Middle School.

Smith began his administrative career in the Lauderdale County School District before returning to Union, yet again, as the Principal of Union Middle School where he led the school to earn its highest accountability point total in history last year by prioritizing academics, relationships, and individual student achievement.

Smith is a 2018 graduate of the National Institute for School Leadership Executive Development Program and a 2020 graduate of the Millsaps Principals Institute. He holds undergraduate degrees from East Central Community College and Mississippi State University. Additionally, he holds a master’s degree from the University of West Alabama and an educational specialist degree from Arkansas State University.

Smith will be on campus during the last week of school to meet staff.

Most Read

Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi Native, Colin Stough, places 3rd in American Idol finale
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming near the Hwy 42 bridge with two...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Some of us could see scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon, so make...
Cooler temperatures and rain to start out your week
Alabama Statehouse
4th grader’s recipe could be Alabama’s official state cookie

Latest News

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Cold-Link Logistics announced Monday that they would partner with Mississippi-based Whitestone...
Cold-Link Logistics announce $64M investment in Jones County
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming near the Hwy 42 bridge with two...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.