Nick Smith named Principal for Newton Co. middle, high school

“I began my career as a classroom teacher, the most rewarding position a person can hold in education. It takes a very special person to be a teacher, and I believe that it is a divine calling. Educators truly have a profound impact on our children. We trust them with the very best we have to offer as parents, our children.

Our communities are built upon the foundations laid by great teachers. In my classroom, I enjoyed my time with teens as we discussed the history of the world or the complexities of scientific topics. But moreso, I looked forward to the relationships that were built in and out of the classroom. As hard as it was to leave the classroom, I felt led to try to make a difference to a wider range of students and adults by becoming an educational leader. From elementaries to high schools and small towns to county wide districts, I have committed my life to molding young minds into knowledgeable and productive adults.

Being a school administrator, or ‘principaling,’ as former students have called it, requires providing a multitude of various supports to faculty, staff, students, and families to ensure a positive school climate. There are also many tasks that involve evaluations, curriculums, extracurricular activities, discipline, and data to ensure that we, as a school, are giving the best there is to offer to our students.

The Newton County School District has been a pillar of the communities that make up Newton County for most of my life, it is my deepest honor and privilege to become a small part of it. I believe in leading by example and moreso, leading through servitude. Parents, teachers, coaches, administrators, students, and many other stakeholders all play an important and crucial role in making a school be successful, and I fully intend on building those relationships from day one.

The Newton County School District has a strong reputation already, but we intend to push that higher. We will prepare students for the Ivy League, another college, a trade program, the military, or the workforce. That’s going to be our mission each day. Likewise, the extracurricular services we provide add so much to ensuring a well-rounded education and a sense of belonging. We have immense support from the community we represent and many stakeholders have invested a great deal of time and resources into promoting its excellence.

I am fully committed to ensuring that Newton County Middle and High School continues and builds on this tradition of excellence, and that we take strides to continually become better. In the words of a great mentor of mine, “No one will ever rise to low expectations.” It is my expectation and primary goal the first day of school that every individual student that walks through the doors of Newton County Middle and High School knows that: 1) they are loved and valued deeply by everyone in the building, 2) we believe in their ability to be successful, and 3) we will help them every step of the way in achieving this. Go Cougars!”