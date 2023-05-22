Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities have removed the body of a person found hanging between two billboards in Columbus, Mississippi.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said people started calling about the body around 1 p.m. Sunday.

A white sheet was found covering the body.

Daughtry added it is not clear if the death was a suicide or an accident.

